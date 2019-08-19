Gas prices drop nationally for 5th straight week

FILE – In this Thursday, July 16, 2015, file photo, a customer re-fuels her car at a Costco in Robinson Township, Pa. The plunging price of oil in 2016 is dragging stock markets to their worst start to a year ever, even though low fuel prices are great for consumers and most companies. (AP Photo/Gene […]

(GasBuddy) The national average price of gasoline has fallen for the fifth consecutive week, posting a drop of 3.5 cents over the last week to $2.60 per gallon, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 10.5 million individual price reports covering 135,000 gas stations across the country. The average price of diesel fell 1.9 cents to $2.93 per gallon.

“For a surprising fifth straight week, the national average has declined, ushering in lower gas prices to every state and providing relief to consumers who’ve watched the stock market tank, but for the same reason oil prices have plunged,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “While gasoline demand remains healthy, continued worry over U.S. and China relations clouds energy markets and has weighed significantly on oil prices. As the summer draws to a close, the declines may slow down as new signs from both the U.S. and China show a less aggressive tone regarding trade, but we’ll have to see if that materializes into something concrete in the weeks ahead. For now I believe we’ll see more moves to the downside in most states as the national average continues to move to fresh summer lows as Labor Day approaches.”

Oil prices rose on the week, opening Monday at $55.85 per barrel, a rise of $1.14 over last week as optimism surrounding trade with China has returned to the market. President Trump has notably attempted to de-escalate tensions with China in the last week, announcing a delay on the most recent tariff announcement until December, with China perhaps providing an olive branch, signaling it is prepared to come to the bargaining table. Any word of solid improvements in relations will likely be enough to continue the upward push on oil prices, slowing down the recent decline in gas prices.

In last week’s report from the Energy Information Administration, oil inventories saw a slight rise while gasoline and distillate inventories fell. Refinery utilization also fell after the strong level from the prior week, dropping 1.6% to 94.8%. Crude oil exports rebounded sharply, rising over 800,000 barrels per day to 2.7 million barrels while gasoline demand hit a record high of 9.9 million barrels per day, according to EIA.

For the third straight week nearly all states saw average gas prices decline, with a major exception being Michigan, where prices rose 13 cents from the prior week due to a pricing behavior called price cycling which routinely sees retail gas prices collapse before “resetting”. The most common gas price across the country was $2.59 per gallon, followed by $2.49 and $2.39. The average cost at the priciest 10% of stations was $3.47, down 6 cents from a week ago, while the lowest 10% averaged $2.14, a 5-cent drop. The median U.S. price was $2.51, or 9 cents under the national average.

With oil prices having rebounded and some optimism fueling prices higher so far this week, the national average may rebound should oil hold on to current levels and the string of consecutive weekly drops may end with small price increases showing up in perhaps 10-25% of states in the week ahead.