Gas prices drop for 5th straight week

(GasBuddy) Average gas prices are down for the fifth straight week, posting a 7.1 cent decline over the last week to $2.73 per gallon according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 10 million individual price reports covering 135,000 gas stations across the United States. The average price of diesel fell 3.2 cents to $3.04 per gallon.

“Last week saw a feat most motorists probably thought they’d never see in June- average gasoline prices declined in nearly every state across the country with the national average now at its lowest point since early April. The fall has come amidst a deep drop in oil prices set in to play on worries that tariffs could slow economic growth, reducing oil demand,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “The decline at the pump is likely to continue but may slow down in a few couple weeks as President Trump made a deal with Mexico over the weekend to avoid tariffs. With gasoline inventories also growing in most areas of the country, the transition to summer gasoline complete, motorists will continue to see prices moving lower as the summer driving season gets underway. We’re likely to see more good news at the pump than bad for the foreseeable future.”

The price of West Texas Intermediate crude oil stood at $54 per barrel in early trade Monday morning, virtually unchanged versus the week-ago level after President Trump indefinitely suspended tariffs on Mexico after coming to an agreement late last week, giving optimism to oil markets that the economy and oil demand will remain better off without such measures. The White House continued to threaten additional tariffs on China, however, partially offsetting the good news regarding Mexico. U.S. motorists will remain affected by the battle with lower oil prices and gasoline prices as long as there’s no deal, whereas oil and gasoline would likely see a strong rally should a deal eventually emerge.

The Energy Information Administration in its weekly report last week reported robust increases in oil and refined products, with a 6.8 million barrel rise in crude oil inventories, a 3.2 million barrel rise in gasoline inventories and a 4.6 million barrel decrease in distillate inventories. Refinery utilization also saw a rise of 0.6% and stood at 91.8%, a healthy but slightly low level for June, although it didn’t stop gasoline inventories from seeing a large rise. Total oil inventories remained strong, up 10.7% versus a year ago, putting downward pressure on oil prices.

At pumps, gas prices in most states again saw slight declines. The most common price in the country was $2.59 per gallon, down 20 cents from the week ago level of $2.79 due to hefty gas price drops in the Great Lakes, while $2.49 was the second most common and $2.69 the third most common. The average price of the top 10% priced stations stood at $3.80 per gallon down from $3.82 a week ago while the bottom 10% priced stations averaged $2.24 and the median U.S. gas price was $2.61.

Average gasoline prices are likely to again drop, which would push the streak to six straight weeks this week as retail gas prices continue to play catch up to recent drops in oil. With little foreseen to prompt a large rise in oil, motorists can continue to see gas prices drop in most states in the coming weeks.