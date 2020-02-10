Gas prices continue to fall amid coronavirus fears

(GasBuddy) For the fourth consecutive week, the national average price of gasoline has fallen, posting a decline of 3.5 cents to $2.42 per gallon Monday according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million individual price reports covering nearly 151,150 gas stations across the country. The average price of diesel fell 4.5 cents to $2.89 per gallon. The average price of gasoline today stands at its lowest level since February 28, 2019.

“The nation’s gas prices continue to fall to fresh lows as coronavirus fears continue to put a choke-hold on oil prices, leading to the fourth straight weekly decline in the national average,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “All but a handful of states saw their averages decline over the last seven days, leading to plenty of smiling faces, but especially in the 21 states where at least one station is offering gasoline under $2 per gallon. It’s impressive that in those 21 states, a total of over 10,000 stations are offering such low prices. With continued worries of economic slowdown due to the spread of coronavirus, I don’t think the impact to oil is done yet, and for now, motorists are poised to see another week of falling gas prices.”

Crude oil prices continued to be under selling pressure as a result of coronavirus fears slowing economic growth and destroying demand far and wide in China as businesses and schools remain closed, limiting the world’s second largest oil consumer’s appetite for fuels. In early trade Monday morning, West Texas Intermediate crude oil stood down 44 cents to $49.88 per barrel, or around $1.50 lower than a week ago, when WTI fetched $51.29. Brent crude oil also saw a weekly drop to $53.79 this morning, off from $55.97 a week ago. With OPEC openly mulling over a desire to cut oil production to remove excess barrels the market won’t be consuming in light of the coronavirus fears worldwide, oil prices still weren’t getting much traction.

Government data last week showed a notable 3.4 million barrel increase in crude oil inventories, which are slightly below their year-ago levels. Gasoline inventories fell a minuscule 100,000 barrels, while distillate fuel inventories were off by 1.5 million barrels. Implied gasoline demand perked up slightly, reaching 8.93 million barrels per day, but year-to-date remains 3.3% lower than a year ago. Refinery utilization picked up a slight 0.2% to reach 87.4%, but will likely sag in the weeks ahead as seasonal maintenance gets underway.

At the gas pump, all but a handful of states saw average prices fall in the last week, with the most common gas price across the country holding at $2.29 per gallon, the same as a week ago, followed by $2.39 per gallon and $2.19 per gallon as second and third most common, respectively, also holding in place from a week ago. The average cost at the priciest 10% of stations stands at $3.45 per gallon, a four cent increase from a week ago, while the lowest 10% average $1.94 per gallon, down 4 cents from a week ago. The median U.S. price is $2.30 per gallon, down 5 cents in the last week and about 12 cents lower than the national average.