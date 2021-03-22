Gas price national average drops for first time in 11 weeks, but demand still rising

(GasBuddy) For the first time in 11 weeks, the national average price of gasoline has fallen, posting a 0.3 cent drop from a week ago to $2.86 per gallon Monday according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million individual price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country. The national average now stands 22.2 cents higher than a month ago, as gas prices catch up to the rise in the price of oil. The national average price of diesel has risen 2.7 cents in the last week and stands at $3.10 per gallon.

“With oil prices finally sagging over the last week on inflation fears and worries about a surge in COVID-19 cases in Europe impacting oil demand, motorists filling their tanks may soon see a brief respite from rising gas prices,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “While gasoline demand last week rose to its highest level since the pandemic began, concerns that oil demand growth will stall with COVID-19 cases surging in Europe are eroding oil’s recent rise. While gas prices still rose in a majority of states last week, we may see some price decreases in the week or weeks ahead, even as U.S. gasoline demand continues to rally to the highest level since the pandemic started nearly a year ago. It’ll be a bumpy road the next few weeks as markets sort out the bearish and bullish factors, but I still believe prices will likely experience more upward momentum ahead of Memorial Day.”

OIL PRICES

The price of oil fell last week under weight of COVID-19 concerns emanating in Europe, where new cases have risen, causing new lockdowns and concerns of oil demand there. Several large cities across Europe have issued new stay at home orders for weeks as cases continue to climb. In early Monday morning trade, a barrel of West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 18 cents to $61.60 per barrel after having shed over $3 from last week’s $65.09 level. Brent crude oil was also up in early trade by a mere 3 cents per barrel to $64.55, also trading at a discount to last week Monday’s $68.79 per barrel.

Oil rig counts in the United States jumped by 9 rigs to 411, still some 361 fewer than a year ago, but the jump is likely a good sign for consumers. Canada’s rig count on the other hand fell by 24 rigs to 96 total rigs, down just 6 from a year ago. Oil rig counts are a lagging indicator, but may show how producers respond to prices.

OIL INVENTORIES

Data from the Energy Information Administration last week highlighted a nearly normal week after several weeks of Texas-related cold weather issues. In addition, all three major products, crude oil, gasoline and distillate inventories all saw gains. Crude inventories rose 2.4 million barrels and stood about 6% above the five year average, while gasoline gained 500,000 barrels and were 4% lower than the five year average and distillate inventories rose 300,000 barrels and stood about 2% below the five year average. Refinery utilization rates accelerated again, posting a 7.1 percentage point rise to 76.1%. Implied gasoline demand, a measure that looks at movements of gasoline to retail channels, fell 284,000 barrels per day to 8.44 million barrels per day.

FUEL DEMAND

According to a new dataset being released by GasBuddy, U.S. gasoline demand continued to rise for the week ending March 13, as COVID improvements and warmer weather inspired confidence to get out. National gasoline demand rose 5.67%, while demand rose 4.4% in PADD 1, rose 6.2% in PADD 2, rose 7.0% in PADD 3, fell 6.8% in PADD 4 and rose 8.5% in PADD 5. Weekly gasoline demand last week set yet another new pandemic high, rising to just 1% above the last pre-pandemic figures from mid-March 2020.

GAS PRICE TRENDS

The most common U.S. gas price encountered by motorists was $2.69 per gallon, unchanged from last week, followed by $2.89, $2.79 and $2.59.

The average cost at the priciest 10% of stations stands at $3.70 per gallon, up 3 cents from a week ago, while the lowest 10% average $2.48 per gallon, down 1 cent from a week ago.

The median U.S. price is $2.77 per gallon, unchanged from last week and about 9 cents lower than the national average.

The states with the lowest average prices: Mississippi ($2.59), Texas ($2.61) and South Carolina ($2.62).

The states with the highest priced states: California ($3.86), Hawaii ($3.53) and Washington ($3.31).