‘Frozen 2’ coming to Disney+ early

(CNN) – Frozen 2 is coming to your living room early, thanks to a recent move by Disney.

Referencing the ongoing coronavirus pandemic as a “challenging period,” Disney announced on Friday that Frozen 2 will be made available on its streaming service three months ahead of schedule.

The move comes as schools are closing, leaving millions of children at home. Plus an increasing number of family attractions, including Disney’s own parks, are being shut down out of concerns of the spread of coronavirus.

The film will stream in the U.S. starting March 15th on Disney Plus.