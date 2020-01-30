Former TV weatherman pleads guilty to child porn charges

A mugshot of former WBNS-TV meteorologist Mike Davis is shown.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A former television weatherman accused of downloading pornographic images depicting children has pleaded guilty to child pornography charges in Ohio.

Mike Davis pleaded guilty Thursday in Columbus to four counts of pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor.

Authorities say he downloaded and emailed the material to himself over a period of about seven years.

His attorney has filed a motion asking that Davis be sent to a therapy program rather than prison.

The motion says Davis used pornography in an attempt to self-medicate after suffering for years with various mental health issues including depression.

WBNS-TV fired Davis after his arrest in September.

