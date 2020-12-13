Former NCAA women’s basketball VP Sue Donohoe dies at 61

Former NCAA administrator Sue Donohoe has died after a brief illness. She was 61.

Donohoe was a longtime board member of the Hall of Fame and a Class of 2020 inductee.

The Hall of Fame did not detail what caused her death but said it wasn’t related to COVID-19.

Donohoe joined the NCAA in 1999 as the director of the women’s basketball championship. She was the vice president of Division I women’s basketball from 2003-2011.

Donohoe then became the executive director of the Kay Yow Cancer Fund until her retirement in 2015.