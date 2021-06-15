Ford’s revived Bronco rolls off the assembly line

Ford’s revived Bronco SUV is rolling off the assembly line at a Detroit-area manufacturing facility and toward dealerships across the U.S.

“This is the home of Bronco, and this is where we built all Broncos through the history,” Mark Grueber, Ford’s U.S. consumer marketing manager, said Monday at Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne.

An assembly line worker looks over a 2021 Ford Bronco on the line at Michigan Assembly Plant, Monday, June 14, 2021, in Wayne, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Michigan Truck Plant — now known as Michigan Assembly Plant — began production of the original Ford Bronco in 1965. Bronco continued through five generations and ended production on June 12, 1996. In that 31-year span, Ford produced more than 1 million Broncos.

“You have a lot of legacy employees here who actually built the old-model Bronco before it was phased out. And their parents built it before them. And you have generations of Bronco builders still on site,” said Erik Williams, the Michigan Assembly plant manager.

Now, Ford is reviving the Bronco brand name, taking aim at Jeep’s big off-road sales.

The all-new sixth-generation 2021 Bronco two-door — and first-ever Bronco four-door model — are being shipped to dealers and then to customers. Ford said more than 125,000 Broncos orders have been placed, with a total of more than 190,000 reservations in the U.S. and Canada.

Scott Bachmann, who has worked at Michigan Assembly for a quarter-century, said the thousands of workers there are excited that the vehicles they have been building soon will be in the hands of customers.

“It’s an iconic brand that Ford has just nurtured over the years, and we’re just so happy to have it back here at Michigan Assembly,” Bachmann said.