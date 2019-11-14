Ford’s newest Mustang will be an electric SUV

Ford will show off a new Mustang model on November 17 during a special reveal ceremony in Los Angeles. However this Mustang, called the Mach-E, will be an all-electric SUV in a distinct departure from the model’s pony car lineage.

The unveiling will be live streamed on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube at 9 pm EST.

Potential customers will be able to place a $500 deposit on the Mach-E immediately following the reveal. Actual orders will begin next year.

The all-electric Mach-E is one of several all-electric vehicles in development by Ford, including an an electric powered F-150 pickup.

