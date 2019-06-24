Ford unveils updates as part of investment at Chicago plant

FILE – This Nov. 19, 2015 file photo shows the blue Ford oval badge in the grill of a pickup truck on the sales lot at Butler County Ford in Butler, Pa. On Friday, Jan. 4, 2019, Ford is recalling more than 953,000 vehicles worldwide to replace Takata passenger air bag inflators that can explode […]

CHICAGO (AP) — Ford has unveiled its $1 billion investment into the automaker’s Chicago plants, including at the company’s oldest continuously producing facility.

The Dearborn, Michigan-based company on Monday said it took one month to update the Chicago Assembly Plant to make its Explorer, Police Interceptor Utility and Lincoln Aviator models. Ford officials say scrap metal weighing the equivalent of the Eiffel Tower was removed from the plant and 500 truckloads of new equipment was moved in.

The remodel stems from Ford’s announcement earlier this year that it was making the $1 billion investment in the properties and adding 500 new jobs. Improvements include new technology, like 3D printers and robots, and remodeled cafeteria and break areas for workers.

Ford employs more than 6,000 workers at the two facilities on Chicago’s South Side.

