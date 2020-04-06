Ford manufactures, ships over 1 million plastic face shields

DETROIT (AP) — Ford Motor Co. says it has manufactured and shipped over 1 million clear plastic face shields to hospitals and first responders all over the U.S.
Spokeswoman Elizabeth Kraft says the company hit the mark on Saturday and sent the 1 millionth protective shield to New York City as part of a shipment of more than 30,000 shields.
Ford began designing the shields on March 19 after getting a request from the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota. It started building masks at a factory in Plymouth, Michigan, near Detroit on March 23.
About 260 employees represented by the United Auto Workers union are producing at a rate of 225,000 shields per day.
