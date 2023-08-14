FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. (WANE) — A Flagler County Florida Sheriff’s Office deputy is recovering after exposure to suspected fentanyl that resulted in the deputy receiving Narcan and being taken to the hospital.

According to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, on August 10 911 received multiple calls in regards to a reckless driver who had fled a hit and run. According to reports the vehicle had run off the road several times, almost causing additional crashes. The vehicle came to a stop on its own with the help of bystanders who waited for law enforcement to arrive.

Deputies arrived to find the driver seated in the driver’s seat, with narcotics, an empty Bud Light can, and a mini “shooter” of alcohol also found in the vehicle. The driver refused to conduct field sobriety tests and was arrested for DUI.

While testing the powdery white substance found in the vehicle, Feputy Nick Huzior began to feel lightheaded and requested fellow Deputy First Class (DFC) Kyle Gaddie to call for EMS. Deputy Huzior described that he was feeling extremely lightheaded, shaky, and could not feel his arms or legs. Knowing of the potential for the tested narcotics to contain fentanyl, DFC Gaddie administered one dose of Narcan to Deputy Huzior.

After several minutes Deputy Huzior’s condition was not improving leading DFC Gaddie to administer a second dose of Narcan. Huzior was transported and admitted to the emergency room for treatment, later being released. The narcotics tested by Deputy Huzior were later tested and came back positive for fentanyl.

The driver was arrested on charges of;

DUI

Possession of Fentanyl

Possession of Cocaine

Possession of Marijuana Under 20 Grams

Possession of a Legend Drug Without a Prescription

Possession of Suboxone

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

The driver was later charged for leaving the scene of a crash with damage to the vehicle or property by a separate police department of the state.