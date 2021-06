FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - The Better Business Bureau Serving Northern Indiana (BBB) announced it has partnered with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) to hold a free webinar for small business owners in Indiana on July 7 at noon.

The virtual program will give business leaders the tools they need to jumpstart small their businesses in the post-COVID landscape, BBB said. Topics that will covered include ways employers can take advantage of new tax credits, as well as an overview of the resources offered by the SBA, both COVID-related and not.