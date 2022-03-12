FLINT, Mich. (AP) — Water main breaks blamed on temperature fluctuations has prompted Flint officials to ask residents and businesses to temporarily cut back on water usage.

The city says Friday in a release that the water conservation request is through Wednesday. Main breaks have impacted water storage supply in a reservoir and elevated water tower. Flint uses about 10 million gallons of water per day.

Water main breaks since early January have increased water usage to more than 11 million gallons per day. The city says that as it works to complete construction of an additional backup water storage system, only one water storage system is in operation and includes the reservoir along with the elevated water tower.