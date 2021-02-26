Fire visible across Los Angeles burns commercial yard, buses

COMPTON, Calif. (AP) — A huge fire burned in a commercial area of south Los Angeles County.

The inferno erupted in Compton before dawn Friday, consuming what appeared to be stacks of pallets. It spread to rows of charter-style buses parked in a lot next door. A massive column of smoke was visible across Los Angeles.

Compton Fire Department Battalion Chief Jim McCombs says one firefighter had a minor ankle injury but there were no civilian injuries. McCombs said the fire may have begun in an alley.

The cause was under investigation but he said it did not appear to be suspicious.