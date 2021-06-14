Fire burns out of control at Illinois manufacturing plant

ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) – Several fire crews are at the scene of a structure fire at Chemtool on Prairie Hill Road in Rockton Monday morning.

Around 7 a.m. multiple area fire departments were called to 1165 Prairie Hill Road in Rockton for reports of smoke showing at Chemtool Incorporated. Some neighbors reported hearing small explosions s the fire burns with smoke being seen for miles.

According to the Rockton Fire Chief, an area within a one-mile radius of the Chemtool plant in Rockton is under a mandatory, full-scale evacuation.

At this time, it is unclear what caused the fire and if there are any hazardous chemicals involved. There is also no word at this time on whether anyone was hurt.