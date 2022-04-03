RAVENNA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A fire broke out at First Reformed Church of Ravenna in Michigan on Saturday.

At 4:45 on Saturday evening, Ravenna Fire Department responded to Mortimer Street near Main Street for a report of a structure fire.

Ravenna Fire Department responded to the scene. It then called in Muskegon Charter Township and Moorland Township to help. So far, there is no known cause of the fire, according to dispatch.

According to the reporter on the scene, significant damage could be seen on the roof of the church. It is still unclear if anyone was hurt in the fire. Firefighters said it would take some time to completely put out the fire.

A resident who lives next to the church told News 8 that he had been watching the fire since it started.

“It’s extremely sad,” he said.

Initially, he says the fire did not seem too bad, but it “got way worse” as time went on.

First Reformed Church of Ravenna posted on its Facebook page that due to the fire, Sunday service will be held at St. Catherine’s Hall on Thomas Street in Ravenna at 10 a.m.









Fire at First Reformed Church of Ravenna (April 2, 2022)

This is a developing story. This story will be updated as we learn more. Check back soon for updates.