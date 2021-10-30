FEMA recovery centers adjust weekend hours

Tips to appeal a rejection from FEMA for disaster assistance

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – Certain FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers throughout areas impacted by Hurricane Ida are adjusting weekend hours starting on Saturday.

The Plaquemines Parish Government Complex located at 333 F. Edwards Hebert Blvd. in Belle Chasse will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Saturday through Sunday, the center will be closed.

The centers listed below are open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will be closed on Sunday.

Gonzales Mental Health Center located at 1112 E. Ascension Complex Blvd. in Gonzales, La

Grand Isle Multiplex located at 3101 Hwy 1 in Grand Isle, La

Roland Borne, Sr. Memorial Library parking lot located at 2979 LA-18 in Edgard, La

Convent Community Center located at 5775 Hwy 44 in Convent, La

For more information, follow this link to FEMA’s website.

For more Disaster Recovery Center locations, click here.