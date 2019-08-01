FDA and CDC: Don’t give your dog pig ears

(CNN) The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the FDA are both advising pet owners to stop giving their dogs pig ear treats. Retailers are also being asked to stop selling the pig ears.

A multi-state outbreak of human Salmonella has been linked to contact with pig ears. People can get sick after handling the treats or caring for dogs who ate the treats and dogs might get sick after eating them.

Over the past month, 127 people in 33 states have gotten Salmonella and dozens of those people had to be hospitalized.

According to the CDC, state health and regulatory officials in several states and the FDA have tested pig ear dog treats at various suppliers and identified many different strains of Salmonella. No single supplier, distributor or common brand of pig ear treats has been identified that could account for all the illnesses.

Advice to Dog Owners