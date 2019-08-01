FDA and CDC: Don’t give your dog pig ears

(CNN) The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the FDA are both advising pet owners to stop giving their dogs pig ear treats. Retailers are also being asked to stop selling the pig ears.
A multi-state outbreak of human Salmonella has been linked to contact with pig ears. People can get sick after handling the treats or caring for dogs who ate the treats and dogs might get sick after eating them.
Over the past month, 127 people in 33 states have gotten Salmonella and dozens of those people had to be hospitalized.
According to the CDC, state health and regulatory officials in several states and the FDA have tested pig ear dog treats at various suppliers and identified many different strains of Salmonella. No single supplier, distributor or common brand of pig ear treats has been identified that could account for all the illnesses.
Advice to Dog Owners
- Do not feed any pig ear treats to your dog. Throw them away in a secure container so that your pets and other animals can’t eat them. Even if some of the pig ears were fed to your dog and no one got sick, do not continue to feed them to your dog. Wash containers, shelves, and areas that held any pig ear dog treats with hot, soapy water. Be sure to wash your hands after handling any of these items.
- I fed pig ears to my dog. How do I know if I have a Salmonella infection? People with a Salmonella infection may have diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps. Most people recover without treatment. If you have symptoms of a Salmonella infection talk to your healthcare provider.
- How do I know if my dog has Salmonella infection? Some dogs with Salmonella infection may not look sick. Dogs with a Salmonella infection usually have diarrhea (which may be bloody) Sick animals may seem more tired than usual, and may vomit or have a fever.
- How can I report my dog’s illness if I think it’s related to pig ears? FDA encourages consumers to report complaints about pet food products electronically through the Safety Reporting Portal