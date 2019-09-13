FBI seeks help with child sexual assault victim

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The FBI is seeking the public’s help to identify an unknown boy or man who may have information regarding a child sexual assault victim.

Photos are being distributed to the public to help identify the person who police say is likely between 18 and 20 years old.

Police describe the person as African American who is thinly framed and has black hair.

This individual is being sought as part of the FBI’s Operation Rescue Me and Endangered Child Alert Program (ECAP) initiatives, both of which represent strategic partnerships between the FBI and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Operation Rescue Me focuses on utilizing clues obtained through in-depth image analysis to identify the child victims depicted in child exploitation material, while ECAP seeks national and international media exposure of unknown adults (referred to as John/Jane Does) who visibly display their faces and/or other distinguishing characteristics in association with child pornography images.

Anyone with information should submit a tip online at Tips.FBI.gov or call the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).