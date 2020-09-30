FBI requests help identifying ‘John Doe 42’ as part of child sexual exploitation investigation

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) The FBI has released photos of a man they want to identify as part of an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation. They believe the man may have information regarding a child victim.

Video of the unidentified male, named John Doe 42 by the FBI, shown with a child was first recorded by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in August of 2019. Data embedded within the video indicated that the files were produced in October of 2015.

John Doe 42 is described as a white male with gray hair and wearing a red and black plaid shirt. He is heard speaking English in the video. Due to the age of the images, it is possible that the individual’s appearance may have changed over the years. Although investigators do believe the individual may be speaking with what could be considered a “Southern” accent, we are releasing this information nationwide as there currently are no specific leads as to where this individual may currently be located.

This individual is being sought as part of the FBI’s Operation Rescue Me and Endangered Child Alert Program (ECAP) initiatives, both of which represent strategic partnerships between the FBI and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Operation Rescue Me focuses on utilizing clues obtained through in-depth image analysis to identify the child victims depicted in child exploitation material, while ECAP seeks national and international media exposure of unknown adults (referred to as John/Jane Does) who visibly display their faces and/or other distinguishing characteristics in association with child pornography images.

Anyone with information should submit a tip online at https://tips.fbi.gov/or call the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).