FBI releases new videos of suspects attacking federal officers during U.S. Capitol riots

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WANE) The FBI has released 11 new videos showing suspects who assaulted federal officers during the riots at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. The agency is asking for the public’s help in identifying the attackers.

The FBI has made multiple arrests based on information following the release of other videos.

So far more than 500 people who took part in the Capitol riots have been arrested. Of those, more than 100 were arrested for assaulting law enforcement officers. However, according to the FBI, some of the most violent offenders have yet to be identified, including the eleven individuals seen assaulting officers in the video footage released Tuesday.

“As we mark six months since the violence at our nation’s Capitol, we continue to encourage the public to send tips to the FBI. As we have seen with dozens of cases so far, the tips matter,” said Steven M. D’Antuono, Assistant Director in Charge of the FBI’s Washington Field Office. “Tipsters should rest assured that the FBI is working diligently behind the scenes to follow all investigative leads to verify tips from the public and bring these criminals to justice. To date, the FBI has arrested more than 500 individuals for criminal activity on January 6th. The public has provided tremendous assistance to this investigation, and we are asking for additional help to identify other individuals for their role in the violence at the U.S. Capitol.”

If you have any information on the individuals depicted in the videos or the photo gallery, please call 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov. Please reference the AFO number when calling or submitting information online. To view photos of additional individuals the FBI is seeking to identify, visit fbi.gov/capitolviolence.