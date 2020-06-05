FBI: An Ohio National Guardsman expressed white supremacist ideology

In this June 3, 2020 file photo members of the District of Columbia Army National Guard stand guard at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington securing the area as protests continue following the death of George Floyd, a who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Gov. Mike DeWine says an Ohio National Guardsman has been removed from policing protests in Washington D.C. after the FBI found he expressed white supremacist ideology online.

The state had sent 100 National Guard soldiers to the nation’s capital Tuesday at the request of Secretary of Defense Mark Esper to assist in quelling violence over the death of George Floyd. The governor says the Ohio National Guard and state’s Department of Public Safety are fully cooperating with the federal agency in its investigation into the soldier’s online activity. DeWine said the guardsmen has been suspended from all missions at this time and it’s likely he will be ousted from the National Guard.

