(WANE) — The FBI San Diego Field Office, along with the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Southern District of California, announced Wednesday the addition of a San Diego fugitive to the FBI’s “Ten Most Wanted Fugitives” list for his alleged involvement in sex trafficking and production of child pornography.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $100,000 for the arrest of 39-year-old Michael James Pratt.

Pratt is wanted for his alleged involvement in a conspiracy to recruit young adult women and minor girls to engage in commercial sex acts by force, fraud and coercion.

According to the FBI, from 2012 to 2019, Pratt and a co-conspirator owned and operated a pornography production company and online pornography websites that generated over $17 million in revenue for Pratt.

Pratt and his co-conspirators allegedly recruited women from around the United States and Canada by posting false advertisements for clothed model jobs, which the victims later discovered were pornographic productions.

Pratt also allegedly provide false assurances to that women that any pornographic videos would not be posted online.

Women were reportedly not allowed to leave the shooting locations until the videos were completed, according to the FBI.

“This was a despicable crime that has devastated its victims,” U.S. Attorney Randy Grossman said. “The U.S. Attorney’s Office is committed to combating all forms of sex trafficking.”

Pratt marks the 529th addition to the “Ten Most Wanted Fugitives” list since its inception in March 1950.