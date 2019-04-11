FBI: 27 'active shooter incidents' in 2018 Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. FILE - In this May 25, 2018, file photo, Law enforcement vehicles are seen behind a school sign after a shooting at Noblesville West Middle School in Noblesville, Ind. (Robert Scheer/The Indianapolis Star via AP, File) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The 27 active shooter incidents occurred in 16 states. Ten of the 27 incidents met the criteria cited in the federal definition of “mass killings,” aka “three or more killings in a single incident.” [ + - ]

The FBI has designated 27 shootings in 2018 as active shooter incidents. The findings were detailed Wednesday in the Active Shooter Incidents in the United States in 2018 Report.

The FBI defines an active shooter as one or more individuals actively engaged in killing or attempting to kill people in a populated area. Implicit in this definition is the shooter’s use of one or more firearms. The active aspect of the definition inherently implies that both law enforcement personnel and citizens have the potential to affect the outcome of the event based upon their responses to the situation.

A total of 85 people were killed and 128 people were wounded, excluding the shooters. In two incidents, two law enforcement officers were killed during an exchange of gunfire with the shooter.

The highest number of casualties happened at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. A total of 17 people were killed and 17 wounded. The second highest number of casualtie took place at the Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks, California, in which 12 people were killed and 16 were hurt.

Five of the 27 incidents occurred in educational facilities – four in high schools and one in a middle school. A total of 16 of the 27 incidents occurred in areas of commerce, 2 occurred in health care facilities, 2 in open space locations, one on government property and one at a house of worship.

The shooters’ ages continued to span the decades. The 13 year-old gunman in the Noblesville Middle School shooting on May 25, 2018 was the youngest suspect among the more than two dozen incidents.

A total of 23 shooters were male; three shooters were female; the gender of one shooter is unknown.

In three incidents, unarmed citizens confronted the shooter, thereby ending the shooting. In two incidents, armed citizens possessing valid firearms permits exchanged gunfire with the shooter.

Eleven shooters were apprehended by law enforcement, four shooters were killed by law enforcement, one shooter was killed by citizens, ten shooters died by suicide, and one shooter is at large.

The report also includes how the data was collected and the purpose of the report.