LAKE COUNTY, Ill. — The father of the man accused in the Highland Park Fourth of July parade shooter has now also been charged.

Robert Crimo Jr is facing seven felony counts of reckless conduct, according to the Lake County States Attorneys Office.

Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart said Robert Crimo Jr surrendered to police on Friday. Rinehart said the charges are based on Crimo sponsoring his then 19-year-old son’s application for a gun license.

“Parents and guardians are in the best position to decide whether their teenagers should have a weapon,” Rinehart said. “In this case, the system failed when Robert Crimo Jr. sponsored his son. He knew what he knew and he signed the form anyway.”

Denis Pesina, left, of Robert Crimo, parents of Robert E. Crimo III, leave after their son’s second hearing in Lake County court Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Waukegan, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, Pool)

A grand jury in July indicted Robert Crimo III on 21 first-degree murder counts, 48 counts of attempted murder and 48 counts of aggravated battery, representing the seven people killed and dozens wounded in the attack on a beloved holiday event in Highland Park.

Until Friday, Rinehart had refused to discuss whether the man’s parents could face charges connected to the killings. Illinois authorities have previously said Bob Crimo sponsored his son’s application for a a gun license in 2019.

Police also have said that Bob Crimo told authorities that knives found in the family’s home belonged to him after another family member reported in September 2019 that the younger Crimo had threatened to “kill everyone” and had a collection of knives.

He’s accused of opening fire with an assault-style rifle from a rooftop, killing Nicolas Toledo, 78, Jacki Sundheim, 63, Katherine Goldstein, 64, Irina McCarthy, 35, and Kevin McCarthy, 37, Stephen Straus, 88, and Eduardo Uvaldo, 69.

Robert Crimo Jr. is due in bond court Saturday.