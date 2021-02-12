Fatal multi-vehicle interstate crash near Atlanta

National/World

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A multi-vehicle crash in rainy weather killed at least one person and shut down a busy stretch of interstate for hours Thursday in Atlanta’s northwest suburbs.

More than a dozen vehicles crashed on Interstate 75 in Kennesaw.

Cobb County police said at least one person died in the crash, which happened around 11:15 a.m. in the northbound lanes of the interstate. It’s unclear if others were injured.

Police announced in early afternoon that northbound I-75 could remain closed for six more hours as police and fire officials investigated and worked to clear the scene.

One driver told WSB-TV that there were multiple crashes during heavy rain that severely limited visibility.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss