Fatal multi-vehicle interstate crash near Atlanta

A multi-vehicle crash in rainy weather killed at least one person and shut down a busy stretch of interstate for hours Thursday in Atlanta’s northwest suburbs.

More than a dozen vehicles crashed on Interstate 75 in Kennesaw.

Cobb County police said at least one person died in the crash, which happened around 11:15 a.m. in the northbound lanes of the interstate. It’s unclear if others were injured.

Police announced in early afternoon that northbound I-75 could remain closed for six more hours as police and fire officials investigated and worked to clear the scene.

One driver told WSB-TV that there were multiple crashes during heavy rain that severely limited visibility.