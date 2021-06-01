Facebook aims to prove VR’s popularity more than virtual

NEW YORK (AP) — Last year’s pandemic lockdowns could have been virtual reality’s chance to offer an escape for the homebound.

But the breakout technology winners emerged elsewhere: Zoom video meeting technology, Nintendo’s Switch console and streaming services like Netflix and Hulu.

VR headsets and gloves that let people interact with a 360 degree, three-dimensional environment have long been on the cusp of wider popularity, but the technology seemed to miss its moment once again.

The success of Facebook’s latest VR gear could show whether the industry has finally cracked the code.