EXPLAINER: Why Ohio lawmakers want less teacher gun training

FILE—In this file photo from Feb. 29, 2016, deputies stand guard near Middletown, Ohio after a school shooting at Madison Local Schools. (Nick Graham/Dayton Daily News via AP, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — School districts could set their own training requirements for armed employees under Republican legislation arising from a court battle over one district’s reaction to a school shooting.

The bill was introduced in response to a debate over the amount of trained needed by armed employees at a southwestern Ohio school where two students were shot and wounded by another student in 2014.

Rep. Thomas Hall is a Republican from Madison Township where that shooting happened.

The Ohio Supreme Court ruled in June that school districts must provide police-level training to armed employees, which involves hundreds of hours.