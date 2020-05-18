Ex-UAW official to serve balance of sentence at home

DETROIT (AP) — A former United Auto Workers vice president convicted of corruption has been released from prison to serve the balance of his sentence under home confinement.

The U.S. Bureau of Prisons has been moving many prisoners because of the risk of the coronavirus. Norwood Jewell was at a low-security Wisconsin site.

Jewell has been serving a 15-month sentence for a scheme that involved cash from a job training center in Detroit.

Since 2017, nine union officials and a late official’s spouse have pleaded guilty in the government’s investigation.

A guilty plea is expected soon from Gary Jones, a former UAW president.

