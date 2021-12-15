Evictions rise nationwide after moratorium ends

Soon after losing his trucking job amid the pandemic, Freddie Davis got another blow.

His landlord in Miami was almost doubling the rent on his Miami apartment.

Davis girded for what he feared would come next.

He was evicted in September — a little over a month after a federal eviction moratorium ended.

He’s now languishing in a hotel, aided by a nonprofit that helps homeless people.

The 51-year-old desperately wants to find a new apartment.

But it is proving impossible on his $1,000-a-month disability check.

The federal ban, along with a mix of state and federal moratoriums, is credited with keeping Davis and millions of others in their homes during the pandemic and preventing the spread of the coronavirus.

Housing advocates say evictions are increasing around the country, several months after a federal moratorium was allowed to end.

The rise in the number of cases, although below pre-pandemic levels in most states and cities, shows how courts are taking up more case but also the limits on the tens of billions of dollars in federal assistance as well as the impact of lax protections in some places.

Data collected by the Eviction Lab showed that evictions have been rising in most of the 31 cities and six states that it collects data from since the federal moratorium ended in August.