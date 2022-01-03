Drones approaching US troops in Iraq shot down

National/World

by: Jordan Williams,

Posted: / Updated:
  • A security official holds part of the wreckage of a drone with Arabic that reads, "revenge operations for our leaders," at Baghdad airport, Iraq, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. Two armed drones were shot down at the Baghdad airport on Monday, a U.S.-led coalition official said, an attack that coincides with the anniversary of the 2020 U.S. killing of a top Iranian general. (International Coalition via AP)
  • Parts of the wreckage of a drone lie on the ground at Baghdad airport, Iraq, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. Two armed drones were shot down at the Baghdad airport on Monday, a U.S.-led coalition official said, an attack that coincides with the anniversary of the 2020 U.S. killing of a top Iranian general. (International Coalition via AP)
  • The wreckage of a drone is seen at Baghdad airport, Iraq, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. Two armed drones were shot down at the Baghdad airport on Monday, a U.S.-led coalition official said, an attack that coincides with the anniversary of the 2020 U.S. killing of a top Iranian general. (International Coalition via AP)
  • A part from the wreckage of a drone with Arabic that reads, "Soleimani's revenge" lies on the ground at Baghdad airport, Iraq, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. Two armed drones were shot down at the Baghdad airport on Monday, a U.S.-led coalition official said, an attack that coincides with the anniversary of the 2020 U.S. killing of Gen. Qassim Soleimani, a top Iranian general. (International Coalition via AP)
  • A security official inspects the wreckage of a drone at Baghdad airport, Iraq, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. Two armed drones were shot down at the Baghdad airport on Monday, a U.S.-led coalition official said, an attack that coincides with the anniversary of the 2020 U.S. killing of a top Iranian general. (International Coalition via AP)

(The Hill) – Two armed drones approaching U.S. troops in Iraq were shot down on Monday, Reuters reported.

The drones were approaching a military base housing US troops, the outlet reported citing U.S. and Iraqi security officials.

An official of the U.S.-led international military coalition told the outlet that the base’s defense system engaged “two fixed-wing suicide drones. They were shot down without incident.”

“This was a dangerous attack on a civilian airport,” the official told the outlet.

No one was hurt in the incident.

The incident comes on the two-year anniversary of the assassination of Iran’s top general, Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani. 

Soleimani was killed in a U.S. airstrike that struck his convoy and was ordered by then-President Trump.

Thousands gathered in Baghdad on Saturday to mark the anniversary of his death, which greatly exacerbated tensions between the United States and Iran.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the drones. But footage of the drones provided to the outlet by the international coalition showed debris with writing that said “Soleimani’s revenge.”  

The Hill has reached out to the coalition for comment

The U.S.-led coalition ended its combat mission fighting ISIS in Iraq fighting in early December. However, about 2,500 troops are still in the country to advise and assist Iraqi security forces.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss