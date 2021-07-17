Dozens treated after chemical leak at Texas water park

National/World

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A chemical leak at a Houston-area water park left dozens suffering from minor skin irritation and respiratory issues Saturday, authorities said.

Twenty-nine people were taken to local hospitals following the incident at Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Splashtown in Spring, the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office tweeted. 

Thirty-nine others refused ambulance care.

The chemicals involved included hypochlorite solution and 35% sulfuric acid, officials said. Authorities are investigating the cause of the incident, which they said was contained to one attraction at the park.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss