Dozens still without power after severe weather hits Ohio

CLEVELAND (AP) — A few hundred utility customers are still without power after severe weather spawned what forecasters called a “100-year flood” in Cleveland and led to a number of water rescues.

Flood warnings issued by the National Weather Service remained in place Monday for some rivers, including the Black River in Elyria and the Mahoning River in Leavittsburg. Drivers were being urged to be alert and avoid travel in areas where flooding had occurred or was expected.

Roughly 400 First Energy customers were still without service Monday morning, although most were expected to be restored by noon.

