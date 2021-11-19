DoorDash helps food banks meet demands with tech

By offering its existing delivery platform technology to food banks for free, DoorDash, like a growing number of companies, is providing something that many nonprofits say is even more valuable than cash – knowhow.

Project DASH has already made more than a million deliveries, the equivalent of about 21 million meals, in more than 900 cities across the United States and Canada, the company says.

Previously, Northern Illinois Food Bank’s My Pantry Express program was not available to its homebound clients because someone had to physically go to a collection point to pick up the food.

But with DoorDash’s technology, now homebound clients can go to the My Pantry Express website and pick from the available food – including macaroni and cheese, cereals and bags of potatoes and apples, on a recent day – the way shoppers do on Amazon Fresh or a local supermarket site and then schedule a time for it to be delivered.

Corporate donations of “non-cash” — which includes a company’s own products, services and technology — increased to 22% of all community investments in 2020, according to the Chief Executives for Corporate Purpose’s most recent Giving in Numbers report.

The coalition of business leaders says “non-cash” is the fastest growing segment of corporate giving in the past five years.