Dog owner falls through pond ice, dies near Grand Rapids

WYOMING, Mich. (AP) — Police say a woman who didn't return home after walking her dog was found dead in an icy pond in the Grand Rapids area, an apparent accident.

The body of Tracy Cashman was discovered Sunday in Wyoming, a Grand Rapids suburb. Investigators believe the 38-year-old fell through the ice Saturday night while trying to help her dog. The dog eventually returned home.

Cashman worked for the Godfrey-Lee school district. Schools will only be open for part of the day Monday in her honor.