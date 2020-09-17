DeWine wants Ohio to be a leader in the nation’s next ‘aerospace age’

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WANE) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine sent a letter to President Donald Trump on Thursday encouraging the president to establish the U.S. Space Command headquarters in the Dayton region.

In his letter, DeWine highlighted Ohio’s rich aviation history and benefits of co-location with the Air Force Research Laboratory, the National Air and Space Intelligence Center, the Air Force Institute of Technology and the Air Force Materiel Command, the release said. He also highlighted the NASA Glenn Research Center and NASA Plum Brook Station, as well as the Battelle Memorial Institute.

“Ohio possesses a strong track record in populating science-rich jobs with a superior workforce,” the governor wrote. “I also recommend that Secretary Esper strongly consider the consolidation of space intelligence activities at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and the establishment of the Space Development Agency’s mission in Ohio, thereby taking advantage of our Air Force research, intelligence and acquisition expertise, and our NASA Glenn facilities in Cleveland and Plum Brook.”