DeWine promises educators early vaccinations in exchange for in-person learning by March 1

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WANE) – On Thursday, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted provided the updates on Ohio’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic including early K-12 staff vaccinations, pandemic impact on K-12 students and more.

K-12 STAFF VACCINATIONS:

The state reports that every public school district in the state, except for one, has agreed to resume in-person schooling by March 1. This was a requirement for staff to have early access to the COVID-19 vaccine.

K-12 schools whose staff can be vaccinated next week have been notified. All other schools will be contacted Friday with information on when their staff will be able to receive a vaccine.

More details on Ohio’s K-12 vaccination process will be released on Friday. The state said the plan ensures that the maximum number of people can be vaccinated in the shortest amount of time. The plan makes the process as simple as possible for staff to be vaccinated. It is organized to allow most K-12 staff in a county to be vaccinated within seven days of their assigned vaccination start date.

PANDEMIC IMPACTS ON K-12 STUDENTS:

The state said it has prioritized getting K-12 students back in schools by March 1 because many adolescents’ social, emotional and mental well-being has been impacted by the pandemic.

“We know some of our students have not been in the classroom in months – it’s taking its toll,” said Governor DeWine. “For some, remote learning works, for others, it doesn’t. We are in danger of too many kids struggling for too long if they don’t get back to school in person.”

“School is community for our youth,” said Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services Director Lori Criss. “It benefits kids so much more than academic content. It’s the social and emotional connections that kids feel with friends, classmates, extra-curriculars, teachers, and more.”

According to the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services, the change of routine and the constant uncertainty of the pandemic produces anxiety in many. The disconnection from learning, emotional and social supports can lead to depression. In addition, missed significant life events like graduations, proms, art performances, science competitions, sports and more can result in grief.

Families and friends should reach out for help if a young person is:

talking about feeling hopeless

worrying about being a burden

feeling like there’s no reason to live

using drugs, alcohol or engaging in other risky behaviors

struggling with school

disconnecting from family and friends

Trained counselors with Ohio’s CareLine are available 24/7 at 1-800-720-9616. They can help with a crisis, provide guidance and connect callers to help in the community.

OHIO PUBLIC HEALTH ADVISORY SYSTEM:

Photo courtesy of the Ohio State Department of Health

This week’s Ohio Public Health Advisory System map shows little change, the state said. Hamilton County is no longer listed as a Level 4 (Purple) Public Emergency, but the rest of the state remains the same as last week. A county-by-county breakdown outlining the presence of COVID-19 in all of Ohio’s 88 counties can be found on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System’s website.

CURRENT CASE DATA:

In total, there are 883,716 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 reported in Ohio and 11,006 confirmed and probable COVID-19 deaths. A total of 45,786 people have been hospitalized throughout the pandemic, including 6,644 admissions to intensive care units. In-depth data can be accessed by visiting coronavirus.ohio.gov.

A video of Thursday’s full update, including versions with foreign language translation, can be viewed on the Ohio Channel’s YouTube page.

For more information on Ohio’s response to COVID-19, visit coronavirus.ohio.gov or call 1-833-4-ASK-ODH.