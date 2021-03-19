DeWine picks ex-judge as new Ohio utility commission chair

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republican Gov. Mike DeWine has picked a former judge to become the next chair of the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio. DeWine on Friday selected Jenifer French to succeed Sam Randazzo.

Randazzo resigned in November days after FBI agents searched his Columbus townhome and Akron-based FirstEnergy Corp. revealed company top executives had paid him $4.3 to end a consulting contract. The company in regulatory filings indicated the payment to Randazzo was for future favors in his role as a regulator.

French, a Republican, lost her bid for reelection for a Franklin County judgeship in November. She worked previously as a civil litigator and a suburban Columbus council member.