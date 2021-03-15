DeWine: Asymptomatic student athletes no longer required to quarantine if exposed in classroom

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WANE) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Monday that Ohio Department of Health Director Stephanie McCloud has issued an addendum that updates quarantine guidance for student athletes and participants in extracurricular activities who may have been incidentally exposed to COVID-19 in a classroom setting.

The Addendum to Director’s Second Amended Order that Provides Mandatory Requirements for Youth, Collegiate, Amateur, Club and Professional Sports and Extracurricular Activities is now in effect.

For spring sports and extracurricular activities, students will not be required to quarantine because they have an incidental exposure to COVID-19 in a classroom under the school-based exposure guidance unless symptoms develop, the press release said. Students are now allowed to participate in organized sporting and extracurricular activities as long as they remain symptom-free and follow applicable safety precautions.

If a student is exposed in other settings outside of the classroom, the student will be required to continue following existing CDC quarantine guidance.