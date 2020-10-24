DeWine announces CARES Act Funding of nearly $420M

FILE—In this file photo from March 14, 2020, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine speaks at a coronavirus news conference at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio. (Doral Chenoweth/The Columbus Dispatch via AP, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WANE) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine says state leaders are working on a CARES Act funding package that includes nearly $420 million in funding.

“We know that Ohioans are hurting, and the needs are great. We must do what we can to help them through this crisis,” said Governor DeWine. “Providing financial support to small businesses, the arts, and nonprofits will help them keep the doors open and Ohioans employed. For Ohioans in need, this assistance will help them stay in their homes, which can make all the difference.”

Those funds would go to small businesses, restaurants, hospitals, low-income residents and more.

The package includes $125 million in CARES Act funding to provide grants to small businesses with no more than 25 employees, the press release said. The money would help businesses pay for a variety of expense. The application for the Small Business Relief Program will be available Nov. 2 at businesshelp.ohio.gov.

The administration is also allocating $50 million from the Coronavirus Relief Fund to 47 Community Action Agencies to provide rent, mortgage, and water and/or sewer assistance to Ohioans in need, the press release said.

Ohio residents who are behind on their bills with an annual income at or below 200% of the federal poverty guidelines will be eligible for assistance, the press release said. Starting Nov. 2, Ohioans will be able to apply for assistance through their local Community Action Agency. A list of agencies can be found at businesshelp.ohio.gov.

The administration will also designate $37.5 million of CARES Act funding for the Bar and Restaurant Assistance Fund, the press release said. This fund will be available for Ohio restaurants and bars that are struggling financially as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and limited in the full use of their liquor permit.

Businesses with an on-premise consumption permit will be eligible to receive $2,500 per unique business location, the press release said. Businesses need to have an active on-premise permit as of close of business Oct. 23. Starting Nov. 2, permit holders will be able to apply for assistance at businesshelp.ohio.gov.

Additionally, the package allocates $62 million in CARES Act funding for rural and critical access hospitals as the response continues for the COVID-19 pandemic, the press release said. This funding may be applied to additional costs associated with the ongoing pandemic, including various safety measures, and the purchase of critical PPE for first responders.

“We are seeing a record-breaking number of hospitalizations throughout Ohio,” said Governor DeWine. “This is deeply concerning as we are nearing the winter season. COVID-19 is not slowing down, and continues to hit our rural communities hard.”

It also includes $100 million in CARES Act funding for higher education, the press release said. This funding will support critical COVID-19-related services provided at Ohio’s universities and colleges, including expanding testing for students, faculty, and staff, and mental health services.

“Our colleges and universities have done a great job at promoting the health and safety of students, faculty, and staff this fall,” said Governor DeWine. “We know that there is a greater need for mental health services, and this funding may be put towards expanding access to those services on campuses.”

In addition, $25 million CARES Act funding will be designated for nonprofits, and $20 million to support Ohio’s world-class arts organizations. These funds will be used for costs incurred throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

The State Controlling Board is set to give the package final approval on Monday.