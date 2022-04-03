DETROIT (AP) — Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan has tested positive for COVID-19. Duggan says in a release that a COVID test Sunday morning “came back positive.”

He said he awoke Saturday with a cough, but a home COVID test was negative for the virus. He then took another COVID test Sunday. Duggan said his symptoms are mild, “much like an average cold.”

Duggan has been a proponent of vaccinations for the coronavirus and said he also received a booster shot. Detroit’s Health Department has reported more than 124,200 confirmed virus cases and more than 3,300 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

State health officials have reported more than 2 million confirmed cases and over 32,800 deaths across Michigan.