SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Authorities said a shooting inside an Arden-Arcade church left several people dead, including children.

According to Sgt. Rod Grassmann, a church employee upstairs from the sanctuary, heard several gunshots and ran out to call for help, shortly before 5 this afternoon.

Grassmann, with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, said deputies responded and learned a man killed three of his children. The victims were three girls ages 9, 10 and 13, Grassmann said.

“The shooter, who is deceased, has a restraining order against him. And has to have supervised visits with his children. We believe at this church, that’s what was happening, supervised visit,” Sheriff Scott Jones said.

The man also allegedly killed the woman who was there to supervise the visit between him and his children, according to Jones.

“The investigation will be ongoing even though we have no outstanding suspects. He has a weapon … If he was a person in a domestic violence restraining order, he shouldn’t have had a weapon,” Jones said. “There are some other prohibitions that might be in place why he should not have had a weapon. We’re very interested to find that out. Obviously, that doesn’t change the tragedy that occurred here.”

“There are still going to be a lot of unanswered questions,” he continued. This investigation will continue to go on for some time.

The shooter reportedly killed himself, officials said. He has not yet been identified, but officials said he was 39 years old.

The shooting happened at The Church of Sacramento — a non-denominational church of about 200 members.

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg responded to the shooting on Twitter.

“Heartbroken by another senseless act of gun violence and the killing of children,” he wrote.

Gov. Gavin Newsom also wrote on Twitter that his office is working closely with law enforcement.

Another senseless act of gun violence in America – this time in our backyard. In a church with kids inside. Absolutely devastating. Our hearts go out to the victims, their families and their communities. We are working closely with local law enforcement. Gov. Newsom

“It’s a tragedy no matter how it unfolds. There is just no explanation of how these violent, domestic relationships go bad, especially when the victim appears to do everything right. You can’t fully comprehend what a person is capable of. But if you feel like you’re in danger, then get out and get some help. And talk to someone you trust,” Jones said.

Jones said the mother of the children, is alive and well, and was on her way to the scene after they shared this gut-wrenching news.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.