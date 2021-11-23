Democratic group sues over Ohio GOP’s new congressional map

FILE – In this Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, file photo, Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, foreground, speaks to state Sen. Vernon Sykes, seated, the co-chair of the Ohio Redistricting Commission, as other members of the panel prepare for a meeting on at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Julie Carr Smyth, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s new map of congressional districts is facing a constitutional challenge alleging it represents partisan gerrymandering by Republicans.

The lawsuit was filed Monday in the Ohio Supreme Court by the National Democratic Redistricting Committee’s legal arm on behalf of a group of Ohio voters.

It challenges a map of U.S. House districts passed last week without Democratic support and signed into law Saturday by Republican Gov. Mike DeWine.

According to the suit, the map is “even more rigged than its predecessor and an outlier among partisan gerrymanders nationwide.”

Ohio’s ruling Republicans assert the map doesn’t unduly favor either political party.