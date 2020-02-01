DC protesters: ‘Donald Trump is guilty, guilty!’

Washington, D.C. (AP) — Protesters gathered outside the U.S. Capitol as senators voted not to subpoena additional witnesses and documents and chanted,” Donald Trump is guilty, guilty!”

A number of the protesters held up an illuminated sign that read, “Fake Trial.”

The vote on allowing new witnesses was defeated 51-49 on a near party-line vote.

Republicans Susan Collins of Maine and Mitt Romney of Utah voted along with the Democrats for witnesses, but that was not enough.

Even new revelations Friday from former national security adviser John Bolton did not sway GOP senators, who said they’d heard enough.

The impeachment of the president now lands squarely in an election year before a divided nation. Caucus voting begins Monday in Iowa, and Trump gives his State of the Union address the next night.

The Democrats had badly wanted testimony from John Bolton, Trump’s former national security adviser whose forthcoming book links Trump directly to the charges. But Bolton won’t be summoned, and none of this appeared to affect the trial’s expected outcome.

In an unpublished manuscript, Bolton writes that the president asked him during an Oval Office meeting in early May to bolster his effort to get Ukraine to investigate Democrats, according to a person who read the passage and told The Associated Press.

The person, who was not authorized to disclose contents of the book, spoke only on condition of anonymity.

