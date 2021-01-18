DC businesses prepare for Inauguration Day

VIDEO: Businesses in Washington, D.C. prepared Friday (1/15) for Inauguration Day by installing boards to protect windows and doors. National Guard troops were seen around the city and many streets were blocked off.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Protests at state capitols across the U.S. on Sunday were small and peaceful, but officials say they will keep their guard up through the presidential inauguration on Wednesday, when Joe Biden is sworn in.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine praised demonstrators for respecting the Constitution and the state’s capitol building.

Washington State Patrol spokesman Chris Loftis says the peaceful turnouts on Sunday could reflect a national cooling off period after a violent mob of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

He says law enforcement has to remain ready for any possibility in the days ahead.