Dangerous boundary of thunderstorms shifts north and east today Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Yesterday's tornadic thunderstorms took their toll on Oklahoma, Texas Kansas, and Missouri with 22 different tornado reports. There were also 52 reports of damaging thunderstorm winds across the same area.

Today the boundary for severe weather has been shifted toward the north and east today and includes almost the entire state of Missouri. Although the tornadoes are possible the main threat from today's storms will be gusty thunderstorm winds of over 60 mph and large hail.

The highest risk of severe weather will be across Missouri and is a level 3 area on a 5-point scale.