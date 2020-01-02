Crews search Lake Michigan for teen swept from pier by wave

HOLLAND, Mich. (AP) Authorities say a 16-year-old girl visiting Lake Michigan for the first time is missing and presumed drowned after apparently being swept into the water by a large wave.

The Ottawa County sheriff’s office says Eliza Trainer and an 18-year-old friend were knocked into Lake Michigan off Holland State Park about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. Trainer’s friend was able to get out of the water and he summoned help.

The sheriff’s office says waves at the time were estimated at about 12 feet high. Authorities say conditions Thursday were too severe to search from the water. Aerial searches in what’s described now as a recovery effort were being conducted.