Crash in Ohio kills 2 university students, injures 2

DIAMOND, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a single-car crash on an interstate in Ohio claimed the lives of two university students from Sierra Leone and injured two others.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the car was heading east on IR-76 in Palmyra Township shortly after 6:30 p.m. Friday when it went off the right side of the roadway, overturning and striking some trees.

The highway patrol says 19-year-old Nekian Sesay died at the scene. Driver Muctar Kamara died at UH Portage Medical Center.

A 19-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman had non-life-threatening injuries.

Both are Youngstown State University students from Freetown, Sierra Leone, as were the two people killed.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.