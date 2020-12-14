COVID-19 vaccinations begin in Ohio as positive cases reach over 570,000

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WANE) – Governor DeWine announced Monday that the first COVID-19 vaccinations have been administered in Ohio.

Shipments of 975 doses were delivered Monday morning to The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus and UC Health in Cincinnati. The governor said that several healthcare workers and personnel who are routinely involved with the care of COVID-19 patients immediately received vaccinations.

“It was such a moment of hope to watch the healthcare workers begin to get vaccinated today,” Governor DeWine said. “Today is the first day of a process that will continue over the months ahead as Ohioans who choose to be vaccinated have their opportunity to receive the vaccine. However, until the vaccine is widely available for all Ohioans who choose to receive it, we must continue to use all available tools to prevent the spread of the virus, like wearing a mask, keeping your distance, and washing your hands.”

Vaccine shipments will be delivered to eight additional hospitals in Ohio Tuesday:

Mercy Health St. Vincent Hospital, Lucas County

Cleveland Clinic, Cuyahoga County

Metro Health Medical Center, Cuyahoga County

Mercy Health Springfield Regional Medical Center, Clark County

OhioHealth Riverside Hospital, Franklin County

Aultman Hospital, Stark County

OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital, Athens County

Genesis Hospital, Muskingum County

All 10 hospitals were selected based on geography, population and access to ultra-cold storage capacity, the press release said.

The Governor’s Office also announced that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has invited Ohio to participate in an early scaled launch of vaccinations in nursing homes. Ohio will begin providing vaccinations in five to 10 nursing homes beginning Friday.

Ohio had previously been scheduled to start its nursing home vaccination program in partnership with pharmacy providers on Dec. 21.

The arrival of the COVID-19 vaccine comes as the state’s total confirmed and probably cases reaches 570,602 with 7,551 confirmed and probable COVID-19 deaths. Throughout the pandemic, a total of 32,264 people have been hospitalized, including 5,209 admissions to intensive care units. In-depth data can be accessed by visiting coronavirus.ohio.gov.

As more doses continue to arrive, the Governor’s Office said Cardinal Health’s OptiFreight Logistics business will help provide same-day delivery services. Once the vaccine is widely available, the state’s partnership with the company will allow Ohio to ship the vaccine to approximately 350 locations across the state.

For more information on Ohio’s response to COVID-19, visit coronavirus.ohio.gov or call 1-833-4-ASK-ODH.

A video of Monday’s full update, including versions with foreign language translation, can be viewed on the Ohio Channel’s YouTube page.